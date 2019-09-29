Sarah Huckabee Sanders predicts Warren will be the Democratic nominee

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersWhite House press secretary defends lack of daily briefings: Trump 'is the most accessible president in history' Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is 'relentlessly' attacked by women Sarah Sanders makes debut as Fox News contributor MORE Sanders predicted in a new interview that the 2020 Democratic Party nominee for president will be Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders Warren's campaign reaches tentative deal to unionize Hillicon Valley: Democrats seize on whistleblower complaint to push for election security | Google taps GOP Senate aide to lead lobbying | Warren calls for congressional tech office MORE (D-Mass.).

The former Trump aide told John Catsimatidis on AM 970's "The Answer" that Warren will likely be the nominee due to the momentum the Massachusetts senator has seen in recent weeks.

But Sanders added that an outcome would be beneficial to President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi: Impeachment worth losing House in 2020 Pelosi: Turning Texas blue is 'our hope for the future' State Dept. ramps up probe into Clinton email server: report MORE.

“The only person who is been on a steady incline and continuing to gain momentum and gain support seems to be Elizabeth Warren. There couldn’t be better news for President Trump," Sanders said.

"The far-left radical ideas that she’s bringing to the table are just not going to sell in most of America. And I think that is a great thing … for the country — because it helps make sure that we get four more years under this president," she added.

Sanders went on to predict that Warren would not make a pivot towards more centrist policies after winning the contentious Democratic primary, which has seen battles over progressive ideas such as Medicare-for-all.

"Elizabeth Warren, I don’t think she wants to come back to the middle," Sanders said. "I think she believes that the far left side is right. I think it’s a scary thing for America if she became president.”

Warren has surged in some recent polls and now sits in second place behind Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump rips impeachment as 'single greatest scam' Liberals keep foot on the gas on impeachment Sunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit MORE (D) in some polls of early primary states, while being closely followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders Warren's campaign reaches tentative deal to unionize Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Federal judge blocks Trump from detaining migrant children indefinitely | Health officials tie vaping-related illnesses to 'Dank Vapes' brand | Trump to deliver health care speech in Florida MORE (I-Vt.).