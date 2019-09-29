D'Amato would 'absolutely' support Bloomberg bid for White House

Former Sen. Al D'Amato (R-N.Y.) said he would "absolutely" support former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg downplays impeachment inquiry: 2020 'better forum' Virginia Democrats to run gun control ads in tight state races Firefighter who died in 9/11 honored again after remains identified MORE in a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

D'Amato told John Catsimatidis on AM 970's "The Answer" in New York that Bloomberg would be a "very, very difficult person to beat" in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If Bloomberg were to get into this race, I think he could win the Democratic nomination, and he would be a very very difficult person to beat," he said. "When you look at the opponents who are out there now, none of them hold a candle to Mike Bloomberg."

The former New York senator described Bloomberg as "above partisan politics" and commended him for having a "great record as mayor," including for fighting for the environment and against smoking.

"If Bloomberg were to run, I would do everything and anything I could to help," he said. "If it means endorsing him, I'd be happy."

Bloomberg announced in March that he will not run for president and will work on political issues as a private citizen instead.