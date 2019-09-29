Sanders criticizes Pompeo for meeting with 'destructive' Kissinger

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders Warren's campaign reaches tentative deal to unionize Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Federal judge blocks Trump from detaining migrant children indefinitely | Health officials tie vaping-related illnesses to 'Dank Vapes' brand | Trump to deliver health care speech in Florida MORE (I-Vt.) criticized a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoLiberals keep foot on the gas on impeachment The five Trump officials Democrats want to depose Giuliani calls House Democrats 'a joke,' says he'll consult Trump about testifying MORE and former Secretary of State and national security adviser Henry Kissinger, noting Kissinger’s “destructive” legacy.

“Henry Kissinger was one of the most destructive Secretaries of State in the history of this country,” the Vermont senator and presidential candidate tweeted Sunday in response to a tweet from Pompeo saying he was “always grateful for … conversations” with Kissinger. “A Sanders administration will not be taking advice from Henry Kissinger,” Sanders added.

Henry Kissinger was one of the most destructive Secretaries of State in the history of this country.



A Sanders administration will not be taking advice from Henry Kissinger. https://t.co/AzyRrHhH6i — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 29, 2019

Kissinger, who served in the Nixon and Ford administrations, has frequently been criticized by human rights activists for his role in the 1973 CIA-backed Chilean military coup that brought dictator Augusto Pinochet to power.

Kissinger also played key roles in the U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam war, believed to have killed thousands of civilians, and the U.S. backing of the Pakistani military in a 1971 campaign against ethnic Bengalis that has been described as a genocide.

Sanders has criticized Kissinger’s record before, noting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonState Dept. ramps up probe into Clinton email server: report Why trying to impeach Trump and oust Johnson may end in tears The problem of impeachment is no shortage of scandals on both sides MORE’s close relationship with him during the 2016 Democratic primaries and saying, "I am proud to say that Henry Kissinger is not my friend. I will not take advice from Henry Kissinger."