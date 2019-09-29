Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night Democrats decry Trump's push to slash number of accepted refugees MORE (D-Minn.) in a United Food and Commercial Workers forum Sunday recounted an anecdote about accidentally killing a duck during a game of golf.

"I did one time try to play golf…misfired on my first try. The ball hit the duck in the head, and it appeared to perish. So I don’t think it’s a good idea for the bird population of America if I play golf,” Klobuchar said at the UFCW’s 2020 presidential candidate forum in Detroit Sunday.

AMY KLOBUCHAR ADMITS SHE KILLED A DUCK WHILE GOLFING #UFCWForum pic.twitter.com/IpWGjWc2PJ — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) September 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

UFCW announced the forums earlier this month, with the first set to take place Sunday and the second to take place Oct. 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Other candidates confirmed to participate include former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump rips impeachment as 'single greatest scam' Liberals keep foot on the gas on impeachment Sunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders Warren's campaign reaches tentative deal to unionize Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Federal judge blocks Trump from detaining migrant children indefinitely | Health officials tie vaping-related illnesses to 'Dank Vapes' brand | Trump to deliver health care speech in Florida MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders Warren's campaign reaches tentative deal to unionize Hillicon Valley: Democrats seize on whistleblower complaint to push for election security | Google taps GOP Senate aide to lead lobbying | Warren calls for congressional tech office MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg plans sharper distinctions with Warren, Sanders Krystal Ball: Wall Street has no place in Democratic Party The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night MORE (D-N.J.) and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetOvernight Energy: Lawmakers show irritation over withheld Interior documents | Republican offers bipartisan carbon tax bill | Scientists booted from EPA panel form new group Watchdog: Energy Department not doing enough to protect grid against cyber attacks The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE (D-Colo.).