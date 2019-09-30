Steyer to feature video submissions in new ad

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer unveils climate plan including 0B 'Global Green New Deal Fund' Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night Biden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary MORE is asking Americans to “Talk to Trump” in a new initiative that will feature submitted videos in ads to air on “Fox and Friends.”

“Trump should know how he’s failed you as president — whether that’s on health care, a living wage, gun violence, climate change, or something else entirely,” Steyer’s campaign to supporters on Saturday. “It’s time Trump heard directly from the many, many people around the country who are hurting and frustrated because of his corrupt and cruel administration.”

Participants can record a 25-second video and upload or email it to the Steyer campaign.

The ad campaign will run in the days leading up to the October Democratic Debate, the campaign said.

It’s the first debate that Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist, will appear on stage.

Before launching his presidential bid, Steyer build a grassroots movement of more than 8.3 supporters calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The House launched an official impeachment inquiry into Trump last week amid allegations in a whistleblower complaint that the White House placed calls between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a highly classified server.

A partial transcript of the call shows Trump asking Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE, a leading 2020 candidate.