Jesse Ventura considering run for president as independent

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Saturday that he is considering a presidential run in 2020 as an independent.

“I have that voice in the back of my head that says to me, ‘if not me, then who?,'" the former wrestling star said on Fox 11 Los Angeles's "The Issue Is."

Ventura followed that up by criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE for avoiding the Vietnam War draft.

"This guy who claims to have had bone spurs got out of the Vietnam War because it," he said.

"He couldn't even do one day of bootcamp to be a private."

Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998 running as a member of the Reform Party.

He left that party in 2000 to join the Independence Party of Minnesota.

Ventura, who has a program on Russia Today, floated the possibility of running for president as a Libertarian in 2016, but ultimately did not do so.

Last November he told TMZ that he might run for president in 2020 as a member of the Green Party.

"If I do do it, Trump will not have a chance," Ventura said.