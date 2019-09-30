Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE holds an 11-point lead over his closest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersElizabeth Warren's vagueness on 'Medicare for All' isn't fooling anyone Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sanders criticizes Pompeo for meeting with 'destructive' Kissinger MORE (I-Vt.), in North Carolina, according to a High Point University poll released Monday.

The poll, which surveyed 348 North Carolina Democrats, shows Biden leading the pack with 31 percent support. Sanders finished in second place with 20 percent, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren's vagueness on 'Medicare for All' isn't fooling anyone Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sunday shows — Impeachment grips Washington MORE (D-Mass.) took third with 15 percent support.

The poll suggests that, even as Biden has seen his lead slip in recent national and early primary and caucus state polls, he remains dominant in a key battleground state that Democrats are eager to win in 2020.

No candidate outside the top three registered double-digit support. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Impeachment shakes up Democratic White House race Biden holds wide lead in SC, tied with Sanders and Warren in Nevada: poll MORE (D-Calif.) took 6 percent, while former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocratic debate in October to be held over only one night Saagar Enjeti on Gabbard: 'I'm becoming a fan of hers' Biden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary MORE and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sunday shows — Impeachment grips Washington Booker 'offended' Republicans 'trying to shift attention' to Biden in 'Trump's scandal' MORE (D-N.J.) tied for fifth place with 4 percent support.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Biden holds wide lead in SC, tied with Sanders and Warren in Nevada: poll Democrats sprint to fundraising deadline ahead of critical stretch MORE was the only other candidate to notch above 1 percent support among Democrats, scoring 3 percent in the poll.

Biden also holds the lead in favorability among Democrats, with 70 percent reporting a positive opinion of the former vice president. Sanders had 61 percent favorability, while Warren registered at 53 percent.

North Carolina will hold its presidential primary elections on Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in a dozen states will cast their ballots in the Democratic nominating contest.

The High Point University poll surveyed 1,030 adults in North Carolina, including 348 Democrats. The results are based on a combination of live telephone and online interviews. It does not assign a traditional margin of error.