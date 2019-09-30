Gabbard calls out 2020 opponents fundraising off impeachment

Presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPublic opinion polls show shift toward impeaching Trump Saagar Enjeti claims media is biased in favor of Warren Gabbard announces support for Trump impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Hawaii) called out her Democratic opponents for fundraising off of impeachment on Monday, accusing them of undermining the credibility of the inquiry.

"Candidates for POTUS who are fundraising off 'impeachment' are undermining credibility of inquiry in eyes of American people, further dividing our already fractured country," Gabbard said in a tweet.

"Please stop. We need responsible, patriotic leaders who put the interests of our country before their own," she continued.

Democrats have used the issue to shore up fundraising support from donors after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiImpeachment fight poses wildcard for Trump economy Schiff says he plans to subpoena Giuliani for documents Trump demands to meet whistleblower, warns of 'Big Consequences' MORE (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE amid allegations from a whistleblower that Trump sought to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKlobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Impeachment shakes up Democratic White House race Biden holds wide lead in SC, tied with Sanders and Warren in Nevada: poll MORE (D-Calif.) and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock unveils plan to protect public lands 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Bullock: Only option is impeachment proceedings if Congress is denied whistleblower report MORE (D) have sent out supporter emails with petition links that lead to a donations page, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren's vagueness on 'Medicare for All' isn't fooling anyone Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sunday shows — Impeachment grips Washington MORE (D-Mass.) has put out a number of impeachment ads on social media, according to ABC News.

Republicans have also cashed in on impeachment, raising $13 million for the Trump campaign in the days after Pelosi's announcement.