Ukraine whistleblower coverage hasn't impacted Biden favorability: poll

A recent poll found former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE's favorability has not been affected by the ongoing fallout from media coverage concerning President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE asking the president of Ukraine to "look into" the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

A Morning Consult poll found Biden's favorability has remained stable after the news broke last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll was conducted from Sept. 23 to 29, starting after the Ukraine story broke and continuing amidst the announcement of an impeachment inquiry and the releases of Trump's conversation with Zelensky and the whistleblower complaint.

Biden's favorability has stabilized in the low-70s since the first debate in June.

The former vice president maintains the lead in the Morning Consult Democratic primary poll at 32 percent support, which is unchanged from the previous week. When narrowed to voters in early primary states, Biden dropped 3 percentage points from last week to 31 percent.

Biden tied for the highest favorability overall at 73 percent with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersElizabeth Warren's vagueness on 'Medicare for All' isn't fooling anyone Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Sanders criticizes Pompeo for meeting with 'destructive' Kissinger MORE (I-Vt.).

The president and his supporters have urged people to take a closer look at Biden's connections to Ukraine. Biden's son previously served on a Ukrainian gas company's board.

Ukraine's former prosecutor general has said he found no evidence of corruption by Biden's son, Hunter.

The poll surveyed 16,274 registered voters planning to vote in the Democratic primary or caucus with a margin of error of 1 percent.

The early primary state voters poll surveyed 734 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina with a margin of error of 4 percent.