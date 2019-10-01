Warren pushes past Biden among college students: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Dem seeks changes to Pelosi drug pricing bill | Trump officials shift family planning funds from Planned Parenthood | CVS halts sales of Zantac over cancer concerns Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (D-Mass.) has surged past former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE as the most popular 2020 presidential candidate among college students, a new poll finds.

Warren's popularity has risen since April, increasing from roughly 6 percent then to nearly 20 percent in September, according to the College Reaction/Axios poll released Tuesday. President Trump took the second slot in the new poll with 17.4 percent, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 15.5 percent and Biden at 13.1 percent.

Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who ranked fifth with 10 percent, has a student popularity rate that's much higher than his national average of 3.3 percent, according to Axios.

In July, Biden led among college students at 16.4 percent, followed closely by Trump at 16.3 percent, according to the poll. Trump was followed by Sanders at 15.1 percent and Warren at 13.7 percent.

Warren’s surge in popularity reflects her upward trend in national polls and surveys of key states, including New Hampshire, California and Iowa.

Pollsters also noted that the new survey shows that college students are largely still undecided in who they’ll vote for in 2020.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24 and surveyed 586 college students. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.