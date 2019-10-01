Harris plans senior campaign staff shakeup amid drop in polling numbers: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Democratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch MORE (D-Calif.) has reportedly decided to shake things up in her presidential campaign, which has struggled to gain traction against the more prominent 2020 hopefuls.

According to Politico, the shake up mostly revolves around the restructuring of her senior staff. Rohini Kosoglu, Harris's chief of staff in the Senate, and senior adviser Laphonza Butler have both been elevated to senior management positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kosoglu and Butler will reportedly co-manage the campaign's departments in an effort to make the decision-making process run more efficiently.

Juan Rodriguez will continue to serve as Harris' campaign manager, although some of his responsibilities will now be delegated to Kosoglu and Butler.

Rodriguez, in a statement to Politico, suggested that the moves were not spontaneous.

“We continue to grow our organization as we enter the fourth quarter, and it has always been the plan to bring on additional management to oversee an expanded staff," Rodriguez said.

"As we double our organizers in Iowa and South Carolina and expand our digital team, we're in a strong position to execute our plan and win the nomination," he continued.

Harris experienced a jump in the polls after the first Democratic debate in June, where she went after front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE.

Since then, it has been downhill for the Harris campaign, with a recent poll showing her at only 3 percent in South Carolina and 5 percent in Nevada.