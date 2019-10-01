Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over 2020 Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE leads the Democratic primary field by 11 points, according to a poll released Monday.

The Morning Consult poll found Biden with 32 support among Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Dem seeks changes to Pelosi drug pricing bill | Trump officials shift family planning funds from Planned Parenthood | CVS halts sales of Zantac over cancer concerns Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (D-Mass.) at 21 percent of votes and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersUkraine whistleblower coverage hasn't impacted Biden favorability: poll Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (I-Vt.) at 19 percent.

Following the top three are Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Democratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch MORE (D-Calif.) with 6 percent support and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations MORE with 5 percent support.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKrystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Booker meets fundraising goal, will stay in presidential race MORE (D-N.J.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeVeteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations O'Rourke calls on other 2020 Democrats to sign on to gun plan O'Rourke rips new Trump ad going after Biden: 'A disgrace' MORE (D-Texas) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations Panel: Yang vs Warren on Wealth Tax MORE each received 3 percent support.

Biden also maintains an 11-point lead among early primary state voters, with 31 percent support compared to Warren's 20 percent and Sanders's 18 percent.

Biden has consistently been the front-runner in the race, followed by Warren and Sanders.

Both Biden and Sanders had a favorability rating of 73 percent each and an unfavorable view of 19 percent. Warren had 66 percent favorability, and 14 percent of voters had an unfavorable view.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 16,274 registered voters who said they may vote in a Democratic primary or caucus. The margin of error is 1 point.

The poll on early primary state voters interviewed 734 voters from either Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina and has a margin of error of 4 points.