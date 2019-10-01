Lewandowski: 'Fair' to say Senate run might not happen

President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski says he's open to role defending Trump against impeachment Pelosi's impeachment conundrum Lieu calls for change to House rules, saying administration 'brought a machete to a knife fight' MORE suggested on Tuesday that he may not launch a Senate bid in New Hampshire after months of speculation he would challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenBill with billion in wall funding advanced over Democrats' objections Democratic senator calls on Giuliani to testify over Ukraine scandal Congressionally appointed panel recommends US halt Syria withdrawal MORE (D).

Lewandowski told "New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath" that it was his "top priority" to make sure President Trump is reelected in 2020. The news was first reported by Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As much as I think I would be a great fighter for the people of New Hampshire, and one U.S. senator can make a difference, it is my priority to make sure the president of United States is reelected," Lewandowski said.

The comments come nearly a week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJohn Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump Ocasio-Cortez blasts McCarthy as a 'bumbling, sloppy, dishonest mess' over Trump defense DOJ says Trump contacted foreign countries to assist Barr's Russia inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) announced the House was launching an impeachment inquiry into Trump amid allegations from a whistleblower that the president attempted to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Lewandowski told The Hill last week that he would be open to working to defend Trump from impeachment.

“I have had no conversations with anyone in the White House about joining the team,” Lewandowski said.“I will do anything I can to support the president in the capacity that I’m allowed to do."

Polls have since shown the public appearing to warm to the idea of impeachment.

Speculation has swirled around Lewandowski launching a Senate challenge against Shaheen for months, resulting in a number of attacks from Democrats on Lewandowski.

“With or without Corey Lewandowski, New Hampshire Republicans are in a nasty primary among candidates all committed to protecting a corrupt President determined to take away health care from thousands of people in the Granite State," New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement.