Biden campaign highlights support from O'Rourke amid Trump attacks

Biden's campaign retweeted a show of support from former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) after President Trump's campaign attacked the former vice president in an ad.

"Thank you for this. We all need to stand up against Donald Trump’s lies," Biden's campaign said on Tuesday on the social media platform.

The former Texas congressman had slammed the Trump campaign in a tweet last week after it put out an ad painting Biden as corrupt.

"Trump’s ad about Joe Biden is a disgrace," O'Rourke tweeted on Friday. "Every one of us needs to call this exactly what it is: propaganda. Doing anything less is playing right into his hands."

Trump has stepped up his attacks against Biden after House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations from a whistleblower that the president pushed Ukraine to investigate the former vice president.

The spot released from Trump's team zeroes in on Biden's efforts as vice president to push Ukraine to dismiss a senior prosecutor who at one point had investigated an energy company where Biden's son had served as a board member.

Biden has said the Obama administration pushed for the prosecutor's removal because they believed he was not doing enough to combat corruption in Ukraine.

The advertisement, which started appearing on national cable outlets and digital platforms on Sunday, is slated to run for a week.

It is backed by $10 million, including $8 million from the campaign and another $2 million from the Republican National Committee (RNC).