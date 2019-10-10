2020 Presidential Candidates

Currently Running

Democrats

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.), 54

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 76

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), 50

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, 53

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., 37

Julián Castro, former Housing secretary, 45

John Delaney, former House representative from Maryland, 56

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), 38

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), 54

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), 59

Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Fla., 45

Beto O'Rourke, former House representative from Texas, 47

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), 46

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), 78

Joe Sestak, former House representative from Pennsylvania, 67

Tom Steyer, billionaire, 62

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), 70

Marianne Williamson, author, 67

Andrew Yang, technology executive, 44

Republicans

Mark Sanford, former House representative and governor from South Carolina, 59

President Donald Trump, 73

Joe Walsh, radio show host and former U.S. representative for Illinois, 57

William Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, 74

Dropped out of the race

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor, 58

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), 52

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado, 67

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, 68

Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.), 40

Richard Ojeda, former state senator in West Virginia, 48

Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), 38