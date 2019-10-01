Ossoff raises $800k in first three weeks of Senate bid, campaign says

Democrat Jon Ossoff raised more than $800,000 in the third quarter of the year for his Senate bid against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), his campaign said Tuesday, a substantial fundraising haul for a candidate who launched his campaign only three weeks ago.

Ossoff will report more than $1.3 million in total receipts for the quarter, including funds transferred from a former House campaign committee. He will report $1.3 million in cash on hand, his campaign said.

Ossoff's Senate bid is in his second run for public office in little more than two years. He came close to flipping Georgia's conservative 6th Congressional District in a 2017 special election but was ultimately defeated by now-former Rep. Karen Handel (R-Ga.).

That special election became the most expensive House race in U.S. history, running up a tab of nearly $50 million. Handel was defeated a year later by Democrat Lucy McBath (D-Ga.).

Since announcing his Senate bid in early September, Ossoff has racked up a list of high-profile endorsements, including from Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a longtime congressman and civil rights icon who holds outsize sway in Democratic circles, especially in Georgia.

But Perdue, a first-term senator, is also heading into his reelection with influential allies, including President Trump himself. He has not yet disclosed his third-quarter fundraising haul, but he reported raising nearly $1.2 million in contributions in the second quarter of the year and has more than $4.8 million in cash on hand.