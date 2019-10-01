New York Republican seeks to win back seat she lost to Democrat in 2018

Former Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) is campaigning to take back the House seat she narrowly lost to Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.) in 2018.

The upstate New York Republican launched her campaign Tuesday, branding herself as a politician who will fight for her community over partisan politics.

“Republicans and Democrats from the Southern Tier to the Mohawk Valley, all across central New York, people get up every day and fight for their families, for their jobs,” Tenney said in the launch video.

“That’s who I’ll fight for in Congress — Cortland, not K Street, Binghamton not Brooklyn,” she continues.

Upstate New Yorkers are fighters. We deserve a leader who will fight with us. That’s why I’m announcing my run for Congress today: https://t.co/v259l044sG #NY22 pic.twitter.com/M3kHfZQkWm — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) October 1, 2019

Tenney was a vocal Trump supporter, but despite Trump winning the upstate district by 15 percentage points in 2016, she was unseated after just one term by Brindisi.

Brindisi beat Tenney by less than 2 percentage points, flipping the New York district as the Democrats took control of the House.

Tenney, in a press release announcing her campaign, hit Brindisi over his voting record, claiming he “votes with President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE less often than even Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJohn Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump Ocasio-Cortez blasts McCarthy as a 'bumbling, sloppy, dishonest mess' over Trump defense DOJ says Trump contacted foreign countries to assist Barr's Russia inquiry MORE and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez blasts McCarthy as a 'bumbling, sloppy, dishonest mess' over Trump defense House Ethics panel reviewing Tlaib over campaign salary Ocasio-Cortez: Trump amplifying calls for civil war 'pathetic' and 'reckless' MORE – that is not the voting record our district wants or deserves.”

A spokesperson for Brindisi’s campaign did not immediately respond for comment.

Brindisi tweeted a Daily News story that reported Tenney’s campaign launched an election announcement video publicly on Vimeo when it meant to send an encrypted file to advisers for feedback.

“Welp. I guess Elvis was right to reference ‘rushing in.’ But I can’t help.....working hard for you! And I won’t stop,” Brindisi tweeted, along with the Daily News story.