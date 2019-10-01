Harris raises $11.6 million in third quarter

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Democratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch MORE (D-Calif.) raised $11.6 million for her presidential bid in the third quarter, the campaign said in a statement on Tuesday.

That amount is in line with Harris’s fundraising from the prior two quarters — she raised $11.8 million in the second quarter and $12 million in the first quarter.

The campaign says it has $10 million cash on hand and plans to double the number of organizers it has on the ground in Iowa and South Carolina, two key early primate states, in the weeks ahead.

“This is a campaign that is growing, expanding, and built to win this primary,” said campaign manager Juan Rodriguez.

“As we have spent the summer months strengthening our infrastructure, we enter this final stretch of 2019 with ample resources to execute a winning game plan. With hundreds of organizers and staff in the early states and Super Tuesday California, we are ready to harness the energy of our thousands of grassroots volunteers to phone bank, knock doors and turn out the vote for Kamala in these 2020 contests.”

The Harris campaign has reportedly undergone a shake-up in recent weeks, as the California senator has drifted downward in the polls.

Politico reported on Tuesday that Harris has elevated two senior staff members to share new responsibilities with Rodriguez, the campaign manager.

Rodriguez suggested in a statement that those plans were long in the works and not indicative of a campaign in need of a reset.

“We continue to grow our organization as we enter the fourth quarter, and it has always been the plan to bring on additional management to oversee an expanded staff," Rodriguez said.

"As we double our organizers in Iowa and South Carolina and expand our digital team, we're in a strong position to execute our plan and win the nomination," he continued.

Harris sprung into contention after attacking Biden over his record on racial busing at the first Democratic presidential debate in July.

However, she has stalled in the polls ever since, with some questioning her positions on key issues such as "Medicare for All."

Harris is in fifth place in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, at 4.6 percent support nationally.

The Harris campaign said Tuesday that its average donation was $34 and that it has received contributions from more than 850,000 individual donors this year.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersUkraine whistleblower coverage hasn't impacted Biden favorability: poll Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (I-Vt.) has so far raised the most money in the third quarter, although former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Dem seeks changes to Pelosi drug pricing bill | Trump officials shift family planning funds from Planned Parenthood | CVS halts sales of Zantac over cancer concerns Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (D-Mass.) have yet to announce their fundraising hauls.

Sanders's campaign said it had raised $25.3 million, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations MORE brought in $19.1 million. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKrystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Booker meets fundraising goal, will stay in presidential race MORE (D-N.J). posted a $6 million third quarter haul after a last-minute fundraising blitz.

Campaigns have until Oct. 15 to file their fundraising and spending reports with the Federal Election Commission, though many candidates are expected to release fundraising totals beforehand.