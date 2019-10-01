Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering $125 million in third quarter

President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee combined to raise $125 million in the third quarter, a massive haul that gives the president a head start in fundraising as Democrats move through a contested primary.

The two entities have surpassed the $100 million mark for two quarters in a row now after raising $108 million in the second quarter.

Combined, the Trump campaign and RNC said they have raised more than $308 million in 2019 and begin the month with more than $156 million in the bank.

“President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE. “With our great partnership with the RNC and Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielLocal officials warn of RNC mailer for campaign donations that looks like official census GOP raises approximately M on day of impeachment announcement GOP calls on Biden to release his Ukraine calls MORE, we will re-elect the President and win back the House of Representatives.”

The Trump campaign and RNC are already dipping into the war chest after House Democrats last week launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE, a top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Both teams put around $10 million behind ads pushing back on the impeachment hearings and attacking Biden. The ads are running on national cable news outlets and on Facebook, Google, Youtube, Spotify, and Pandora in key districts.

The RNC is also building out its ground game, and currently counts political, data, state and communications directors in 19 states.

“Boycotts from Hollywood liberals and Democrats’ shameful attacks on private citizens, along with unprecedented support for our president, boosted the RNC to break fundraising records again this quarter," said McDaniel.

"We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020,” added the RNC chairwoman.