Biden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Dem seeks changes to Pelosi drug pricing bill | Trump officials shift family planning funds from Planned Parenthood | CVS halts sales of Zantac over cancer concerns Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (D-Mass.) are locked in a virtual dead heat in New Hampshire, according to a new Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday.

Warren gets the support of 25 percent of registered New Hampshire voters in the poll, an 8-point bump since the same poll in July, while Biden gets 24 percent support, a 3-point rise since July. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersUkraine whistleblower coverage hasn't impacted Biden favorability: poll Saagar Enjeti calls Warren's credibility into question Krystal Ball: Potential Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Sanders would be 'a no-brainer' MORE (I-Vt.) comes in at third with 11 percent, a one-point boost since July, with South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations MORE following at 10 percent, a two-point drop from the summer.

No other candidate polls in the double digits, but the poll sounds particularly loud alarm bells for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Democratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch MORE (D-Calif.), who fell from 18 percent in July to 5 percent in September.

“With campaign season in full swing, the Saint Anselm College Survey Center’s fall poll of the New Hampshire Democratic Primary field shows Elizabeth Warren building on her momentum from the summer, while Kamala Harris and Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 11 points in North Carolina Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations Panel: Yang vs Warren on Wealth Tax MORE have been unable to hold onto their July debate bounce,” said New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque.

The Saint Anselm survey comes as Warren continues to surge in national and statewide surveys, cementing her lead over Sanders, her chief progressive rival, and leapfrogging Biden in a handful of polls.

The race in the Granite State’s primary remains fluid, with 57 percent of respondents saying their decision can change. However, Warren appears to have the widest crossover appeal, with 26 percent of those voters saying they could change their minds saying they’d likely switch to the Massachusetts Democrat, more than doubling that same figure for Biden (12 percent).

“This suggests that when the field begins to winnow down, Warren may in the best position to pick up other candidates’ support,” said Levesque.

The difference between Warren and Biden is largely strategic, with respondents saying by a 27-19 margin that Warren would make a better president but responding by a 37-26 margin that Biden is the strongest candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE.

“There remain several months before New Hampshire Democrats cast their primary ballots, but Warren and Biden have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the field,” Levesque said. “If the dynamic of Warren as the candidate that best expresses Democratic voters’ policy preferences and Biden as the one who has the best chance of beating Trump sets in with voters, this is likely turning into a two-person race absent a big shake-up.”

The Saint Anselm College poll surveyed 423 New Hampshire registered voters from Sept. 25-29 and has a margin of error of 4.8 percent.