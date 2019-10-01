Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Democratic strategist on Harris path to victory: 'There is still time' Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential candidate, pressed Twitter to “do something” over President Trump using the social media platform to compare his impeachment inquiry to a “coup.”

Harris called on Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey to take action Tuesday after Trump ramped up his attack on the House's impeachment inquiry into his alleged election interference.

“Hey, @jack. Time to do something about this,” Harris tweeted in response to Trump’s earlier message.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by The Hill.

Harris’s tweet comes a day after her Monday push for the platform to suspend Trump’s account.

She told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Twitter should suspend the president’s account based on his attacks on lawmakers and a whistleblower who alleged the president solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“The president’s tweets and his behavior about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” Harris said in an interview with CNN on Monday.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of a House impeachment inquiry in his Tuesday tweet, saying, “I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP.”

Harris and other 2020 Democrats have all rallied behind the House impeachment inquiry.

The House launched the inquiry after a whistleblower complaint alleged Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris calls for Twitter to suspend Trump account over whistleblower attacks Clinton jokes she 'never' had to tell Obama not to 'extort foreign countries' John Dean: 'There is enough evidence' to impeach Trump MORE, a leading 2020 candidate.

The complaint also alleged the Trump administration asked White House officials to put a transcript of the call on a highly classified server rather than using the system such calls are typically stored on.

The White House released a partial memo of a call between Trump and Zelensky that showed Trump asking the foreign leader to investigate Biden. Trump, however, continues to defend the call and said it was not inappropriate.