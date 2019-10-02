Biden unveils plan for assault-style weapons ban, would not force buybacks

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Poll: 40 percent of Republicans say Trump 'probably' mentioned Biden on Ukraine call Pompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight MORE on Wednesday unveiled his plan to combat gun violence, which includes banning the sale of assault-style weapons and an optional buyback program.

The plan would prevent the manufacture and sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Those with existing weapons would be required to either sell their firearms back to the government or register them with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, stopping short of a mandatory buyback program favored by some of his 2020 rivals.

The former vice president also called for the repeal of a law preventing gun manufacturers from being held liable for their products in civil cases, and urged the approval of universal background check legislation and the closing of certain loopholes.

"While Democratic leaders and the American public have reached an undeniable and broad consensus about what needs to be done to address the gun violence epidemic that has engulfed communities across America, Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge halts California law targeting Trump tax returns Trump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet MORE, Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Communist Party's methods a 'tragedy' for Chinese people Trump congratulates China on anniversary as GOP lawmakers decry communist rule Appeals court upholds net neutrality repeal but rules FCC can't block state laws MORE, Congressional Republicans, and the NRA refuse to take any sensible action," Biden's campaign said in a statement.

"As president, Biden will not let anyone hold our nation’s children, families, and communities hostage to the scourge of gun violence Americans face every day," it added.

Biden would also dedicate $900 million over eight years to combat urban gun violence in 40 U.S. cities.

He released the plan ahead of his scheduled appearance on Wednesday at a gun safety forum in Nevada that will be hosted by advocacy groups Giffords and March for Our Lives.

The former vice president is considered one of the frontrunners in the crowded field vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.