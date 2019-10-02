Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Hillicon Valley: Court largely upholds FCC's net neutrality repeal | Warren blasts Zuckerberg over leaked audio | DNC accuses Facebook of letting Trump 'mislead' public | UPS gets approval for drone delivery Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 White House hopeful, on Wednesday announced a plan to “end lobbying as we know it” with a proposed tax on any corporation or organization that spends more than $500,000 annually in lobbying the federal government.

Her plan calls for a 35 percent tax rate on corporations and organizations spending between $500,000 and $1 million on lobbying, 60 percent for those spending between $1 million and $5 million, and 75 percent on all spending over $5 million.

“Corporate lobbyists are experts at killing widely popular policies behind closed doors,” Warren wrote in announcing the proposal.

The presidential candidate has focused much of her presidential campaign on government corruption and social inequality.

A previously announced anti-corruption plan would prohibit most federal officials from serving as lobbyists after leaving the government, prevent lobbyists from donating to candidates and ban lobbying in Washington on behalf of foreign entities.

Warren’s campaign said if her new proposed lobbying tax would have been in place over the past 10 years, it would have applied to more than 1,600 organizations, generating $10 billion in the process.

Warren said with the revenue from the lobbying tax she would create a “lobbying defense trust fund” to help congressional agencies in the effort to curb corporate influence.