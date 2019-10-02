Klobuchar releases first TV ad of campaign

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball defends Sanders amid reports that campaign is struggling Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations MORE (D-Minn.) released her first television ad of the 2020 presidential campaign as the Minnesota Democrat seeks to break out from the primary field’s middle tier.

The ad, a six-figure buy titled “All of America,” will start airing Thursday on broadcast and cable outlets in Iowa and New Hampshire. The video seeks to burnish Klobuchar’s centrist bona fides and takes aim at the current political rancor in Washington.

“If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics and you are tired of the noise and the nonsense, you’ve got a home with me,” the video quotes Klobuchar as saying in the September primary debate. “I am someone that tells the truth. I don’t make promises that I can’t keep. I have people’s back. And I believe that to win, you bring people with you and that is how you govern, as well.”

Klobuchar has already qualified for the primary debate later this month.

But she has stagnated in the middle tier of most national and statewide polls and fallen behind the front-runners in fundraising. She has yet to announce how much her campaign raised in the third quarter of 2019.

Her campaign remains bullish that Klobuchar's appeal to moderate voters and the fact that she hails from the Midwest, a battleground region, make her the best candidate to take on President Trump in the 2020 general election.

“As Amy said on the debate stage, there is far more that unites us than divides us and she’s running to be president for all of America,” said campaign manager Justin Buoen in a statement. “She knows how to bring people together, she knows how to get things done, and she knows how to win.”

“Our new ad builds on the case Amy’s making to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire and underscores exactly why she’s the best candidate to not just defeat Donald Trump, but deliver victories up and down the ballot.”

Klobuchar is particularly hoping to gin up support in Iowa and New Hampshire as she seeks to transfer her appeal to rural Minnesota voters to the two crucial early nominating states. She has already made 19 trips to Iowa and 13 to New Hampshire.