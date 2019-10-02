GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville says Trump has 'put a noose' around farmers' neck with trade war

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, offered praise for President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge halts California law targeting Trump tax returns Trump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet MORE in a Tuesday interview, but sharply criticized his trade war, saying it's hurting American farmers.

"You know, there’s no bigger supporter of President Trump, even though he’s putting a noose around their neck a little bit in terms of choking them out and keeping that price down," Tuberville said on The Matt Murphy radio show on Alabama station 99.5. "And they’re not making the money. And I just hope that we get this thing over with because they’re great people."

The comments from Tuberville, one of the Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), came as he discussed the endorsement he received from the Alabama Farmers Federation last week.

"They do a great job. They love this country," Tuberville said. "I decided when I got into this race, I was going to hit as many farmer federation meetings — which there are 67 counties, and there are 67 get-togethers, I tried to hit them all. I met a lot of great people. Was around a lot of people that really care about this state and country. And they’re hurting right now about the tariffs."

Tuberville's campaign did not immediately return The Hill's request for further comment on his remarks.

The longstanding trade dispute between the Trump administration and China has crippled many farming communities throughout the U.S.

Soybean, pork, corn and other agricultural products have traditionally been among the top exports to China. But the Chinese government imposed duties on those goods in 2018 after Trump announced tariffs on Chinese products.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue George (Sonny) Ervin PerdueTrump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive On The Money: Trump blames Fed as manufacturing falters | US to join Trump lawsuit over NY subpoena for tax returns | Ex-Rep. Chris Collins pleads guilty in insider trading case White House eliminates advisory boards for marine life, invasive species MORE acknowledged to CNN earlier this year that American farmers were one of the "casualties" of the trade dispute between the countries.

"We knew going in that when you flew the penalty flag on China, the retaliation, if it came, would be against the farmer," Perdue said.

The president has moved to offer aid to farmers impacted by the trade war. The administration in late May announced a new $16 billion aid package that would provide direct payments to help farmers make up for losses resulting from retaliatory tariffs.

The Republican Alabama Senate primary so far includes Tuberville, Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneHere are the lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020 GOP lawmakers call for provisions barring DOD funds for border wall to be dropped GOP Senate candidate 'pissed off' at Trump over health care for veterans MORE (R-Ala.), Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R) and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSen. Doug Jones launches reelection bid in Alabama Flake donates to Democratic sheriff being challenged by Arpaio in Arizona Omar shares anonymous death threat, speaks out against 'hate' and need for security MORE.

Tuberville, who enjoyed a decorated career as a college football coach, hasn't shied from voicing criticism of the president amid the campaign. In August, he said he was "pissed off" Trump wasn't doing more to address health care for veterans.

“I’m pissed off at Donald Trump that our vets can’t get health care,” Tuberville said, according to the Alabama politics website Yellowhammer. “And if I ever get to see him, I’m going to tell him that. You said you were going to fix it and it ain’t fixed.”