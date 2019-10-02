Andrew Yang raises $10 million in third quarter, campaign says

Former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over 2020 Democrats Warren pushes past Biden among college students: poll MORE raised $10 million in the last three months for his presidential bid, a substantial haul that more than triples his fundraising total in the second-quarter of the year.

The third-quarter fundraising sum puts him in the middle-tier among the six Democratic presidential candidates who announced their latest financial hauls so far. Yang is expected to report $6.3 million in cash on hand, well above the $847,000 he had in the bank at the end of June.

His fundraising numbers were boosted in the last 10 days of September by $2.28 million in donations, his campaign said.

Yang, who entered the presidential race in 2017 as a political unknown, has seen his political stock rise in recent months, as he’s outperformed several more traditional candidates – senators, members of Congress and governors, among them – in the polls.

And while he’s not among the primary field’s top-tier candidates, his latest fundraising numbers suggest that his rising profile has translated to donations.

He outraised at least two other candidates in the third quarter. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris raises .6 million in third quarter Sanders rolls out seven-figure ad spot in Iowa Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over 2020 Democrats MORE’s (D-N.J.) campaign said on Tuesday that it had raised roughly $6 million in the past three months, while Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCastro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch Klobuchar says she killed a duck while golfing Overnight Energy: Lawmakers show irritation over withheld Interior documents | Republican offers bipartisan carbon tax bill | Scientists booted from EPA panel form new group MORE (D-Colo.) brought in about $2.1 million.

His $10 million haul puts him behind Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Biden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Calif.), who raised $11.6 million in the third quarter; South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE, who raised $19.1 million; and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE (I-Vt.), who currently leads in third-quarter fundraising with $25.3 million.

But Yang’s figures show one of the most drastic quarter-over-quarter increases. He raised roughly $2.8 million between April and June, according to federal filings.

"Andrew Yang is the only contender showing exponential growth in the third quarter, more than tripling his fundraising number from last quarter," Zach Graumann, Yang’s campaign manager, said.

"This grassroots fundraising total, with over $6m in the bank, ensures this campaign will have the funding to compete and outperform expectations through Super Tuesday and beyond."

Yang has qualified for the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Oct. 15 and has already surpassed the 165,000-donor threshold to qualify for the fifth debate in November.