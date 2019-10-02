Poll: Trump's reelection prospects hold steady amid impeachment inquiry

President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge halts California law targeting Trump tax returns Trump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet MORE's reelection prospects remain unchanged amid the launch of a House impeachment inquiry, according to a new Monmouth University survey.

The survey, which was conducted last week, found that 57 percent of voters polled said it was time for a new president, while 39 percent said Trump should be reelected in 2020.

The results reflected no change from the last Monmouth University poll, which was conducted in August.

The poll comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls on Republicans to vote out Democratic Louisiana governor amid GOP infighting GOP uneasy with Giuliani Pelosi's prescription drug 'negotiations' would harm Americans and benefit China, Russia MORE (D-Calif.) announced last week that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry amid allegations from a whistleblower that Trump sought to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Poll: 40 percent of Republicans say Trump 'probably' mentioned Biden on Ukraine call Pompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight MORE, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump has since stepped up his attacks against Biden, zeroing in on the former vice president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dismiss a senior prosecutor who at one point had investigated an energy company where Biden's son had served as a board member.

The same poll found Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Hillicon Valley: Court largely upholds FCC's net neutrality repeal | Warren blasts Zuckerberg over leaked audio | DNC accuses Facebook of letting Trump 'mislead' public | UPS gets approval for drone delivery Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Mass.) with the highest favorability ratings among voters.

Biden has a 46 percent favorable rating and 45 percent unfavorable rating with voters, while Warren has a 42 percent favorable rating and 40 percent unfavorable rating.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE (I-Vt.) came in with the highest unfavorable ratings at 49 percent and 42 percent favorable rating.

Warren has outpaced Sanders and front-runner Biden in some polls.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted on September 23-29 among 1,161 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.