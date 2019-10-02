Candidates wish Sanders well after heart procedure

Several of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE's (I-Vt.) competitors for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are wishing him well after his campaign announced Wednesday that he underwent a heart procedure.

Sanders, 78, was found to have a blockage in an artery and two stents were inserted after he experienced "chest discomfort" at a campaign Tuesday evening, senior advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

He added that Sanders was "conversing and in good spirits."

Many of the Vermont senator's fellow 2020 candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Poll: 40 percent of Republicans say Trump 'probably' mentioned Biden on Ukraine call Pompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight MORE and his Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Hillicon Valley: Court largely upholds FCC's net neutrality repeal | Warren blasts Zuckerberg over leaked audio | DNC accuses Facebook of letting Trump 'mislead' public | UPS gets approval for drone delivery Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Biden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris raises .6 million in third quarter Sanders rolls out seven-figure ad spot in Iowa Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over 2020 Democrats MORE (D-N.J.), said they hope he will recover quickly.

"Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is," Biden wrote in a tweet. "We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon."

"Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon," Warren tweeted.

"Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon," Harris wrote.

"Glad to hear my friend @BernieSanders is doing well and in good spirits—wishing him a speedy recovery," Booker tweeted.

"Oh no. Stay strong Bernie," posted entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over 2020 Democrats Warren pushes past Biden among college students: poll MORE.

"Wishing @BernieSanders a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with you and your family today—and I look forward to seeing you back out on the campaign trail soon," wrote former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeBiden campaign highlights support from O'Rourke amid Trump attacks Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over 2020 Democrats Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations MORE (D-Texas).

"We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts," tweeted former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

"April and I extend our prayers to @BernieSanders and wish him a full and complete recovery from his surgery. His fighting spirit will sustain him during this time, as will the support and love of his family, friends and countless supporters," said former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney loses Iowa state director in staff shakeup The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa MORE (D-Md.) in a tweet.

Sanders is among more than a dozen people running for the party's presidential nomination.

His campaign said Wednesday that events and appearances will be cancelled until further notice.