Trump campaign releases ad accusing Democrats of carrying out a 'coup'

President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge halts California law targeting Trump tax returns Trump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet MORE's reelection campaign on Wednesday released a new advertisement accusing Democrats of carrying out a "coup," shortly after the president himself made a similar accusation amid the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

"Democrats are trying to undo the election regardless of facts, attacking the president by any means necessary, fabricating evidence," a narrator says in the advertisement. "It's nothing short of a coup, and it must be stopped."

ADVERTISEMENT

The spot is flanked with video of high-profile Democratic lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls on Republicans to vote out Democratic Louisiana governor amid GOP infighting GOP uneasy with Giuliani Pelosi's prescription drug 'negotiations' would harm Americans and benefit China, Russia MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezNew York Republican seeks to win back seat she lost to Democrat in 2018 New York City bans term 'illegal alien,' institutes fines up to 0K Ocasio-Cortez blasts McCarthy as a 'bumbling, sloppy, dishonest mess' over Trump defense MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffPompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight Trump says he's becoming victim of a 'coup' Overnight Defense: State approves M weapons sale to Ukraine | Pompeo rejects Dem demands for officials' testimony | Dems worry about whistleblower's safety | US, North Korea to hold talks MORE (D-Calif.), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibNew York City bans term 'illegal alien,' institutes fines up to 0K House Ethics Committee reviewing two GOP lawmakers over campaign finance House Ethics panel reviewing Tlaib over campaign salary MORE (D-Mich.).

Video of Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Poll: 40 percent of Republicans say Trump 'probably' mentioned Biden on Ukraine call Pompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight MORE is shown as the advertisement finishes.

The spot is a part of an $8 million previous ad buy announced by the campaign.

The ad mirrors a similar allegation from Trump on Tuesday night, in which he tweeted that the Democrats' impeachment inquiry was starting to resemble a "coup."

Trump and Republicans are on the defensive amid fallout after Pelosi announced last week that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry amid allegations from a whistleblower that Trump sought to persuade Ukraine to investigate Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The president has since stepped up his attacks against Biden, zeroing in on the former vice president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dismiss a senior prosecutor who at one point had investigated an energy company where Biden's son had served as a board member.

The Trump campaign released an ad on Friday accusing Biden of misconduct over his dealings with Ukraine.