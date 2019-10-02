Joaquin Castro volunteers to play his brother on 'SNL'

Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroDemocrats warn GOP, Trump putting whistleblower safety at risk Hispanic Democrats release priorities for education bill Judge blocks Trump administration from detaining migrant children indefinitely MORE (D-Texas) quipped Wednesday that he was available to play his brother, 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro, on “Saturday Night Live” after the former Housing and Urban Development secretary's campaign hit the NBC late-night show for not including him in a town hall sketch.

“Hi @nbcsnl, I’m available next time you need someone to play Julian Castro Julian CastroSaagar Enjeti warns 2020 Democrats against embracing Hillary Clinton 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Saagar Enjeti rips media coverage of Biden, Warren MORE. I get mistaken for that guy all the time,” the Texas congressman tweeted of his identical twin.

Hi @nbcsnl, I’m available next time you need someone to play Julian Castro.



I get mistaken for that guy all the time. #SNL #Castro2020 https://t.co/NosvVtPZjL — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) October 2, 2019

Both Julián Castro’s presidential campaign and the advocacy group Latino Victory noted his absence in the season premiere of "SNL", which featured host Woody Harrelson as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Poll: 40 percent of Republicans say Trump 'probably' mentioned Biden on Ukraine call Pompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight MORE, regular cast member Kate McKinnon as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Hillicon Valley: Court largely upholds FCC's net neutrality repeal | Warren blasts Zuckerberg over leaked audio | DNC accuses Facebook of letting Trump 'mislead' public | UPS gets approval for drone delivery Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Mass.), and returning favorites Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Biden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Calif.) and Larry David as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE (I-Vt.).

“The erasure of Secretary @JulianCastro, the only Latino running for president, by SNL is completely unacceptable. Now more than ever, representation matters,” Latino Victory tweeted Monday. Julián Castro’s press secretary, Sawyer Hackett, also knocked the candidate’s exclusion, tweeting, “Could you not find a Latino actor to play @JulianCastro?”

Julián Castro was not the only 2020 Democrat missing from the town hall sketch, which also failed to include Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball defends Sanders amid reports that campaign is struggling Castro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch Veteran political journalist: 2020 Democrats walk 'tight rope' on Biden allegations MORE (Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardCastro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch Gabbard calls out 2020 opponents fundraising off impeachment Public opinion polls show shift toward impeaching Trump MORE (Hawaii).