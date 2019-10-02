Warren says Trump should not be banned from Twitter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Hillicon Valley: Court largely upholds FCC's net neutrality repeal | Warren blasts Zuckerberg over leaked audio | DNC accuses Facebook of letting Trump 'mislead' public | UPS gets approval for drone delivery Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Mass.) disagrees with her fellow presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Biden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter MORE (D-Calif.), on whether President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge halts California law targeting Trump tax returns Trump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet MORE’s Twitter account should be suspended.

“No,” Warren answered Wednesday, chuckling slightly, when asked whether the president should be banned from Twitter.

Harris has repeatedly called for Trump’s account to be shuttered amid a series of tweets concerning the whistleblower complaint against him that led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls on Republicans to vote out Democratic Louisiana governor amid GOP infighting GOP uneasy with Giuliani Pelosi's prescription drug 'negotiations' would harm Americans and benefit China, Russia MORE (D-Calif.) to announce an impeachment inquiry last month.

"The president’s tweets and his behavior about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up," Harris said on CNN Monday.

"If you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistleblower, I frankly think that based on this and all we’ve seen before, including attacking members of Congress, that his Twitter account should be suspended,” she added.

Trump, who has been accused of using his tweets to harass people in the past, has used his Twitter account to threaten “Big Consequences” for the whistleblower, who acting Director of National Intelligence Robert Maguire has said followed whistleblower laws. The Whistleblower Protection Act bars federal agencies from threatening to retaliate against whistleblowers.

Trump has also repeatedly called for the arrest of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffPompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight Trump says he's becoming victim of a 'coup' Overnight Defense: State approves M weapons sale to Ukraine | Pompeo rejects Dem demands for officials' testimony | Dems worry about whistleblower's safety | US, North Korea to hold talks MORE (D-Calif.) for his "parody" version, read at a hearing of the panel, of Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the heart of the whistleblower report.

Warren’s fellow presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardCastro campaign, Latino group call out his absence in 'SNL' sketch Gabbard calls out 2020 opponents fundraising off impeachment Public opinion polls show shift toward impeaching Trump MORE (D-Hawaii) also disagreed with Harris on Wednesday, saying “we can’t just cancel or shutdown or silence those who we disagree with or who hold different views or who say things even that we strongly disagree with or abhor.”