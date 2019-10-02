Biden: 'Zero, zero, zero evidence' behind Trump's Ukraine allegations

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet Poll: 40 percent of Republicans say Trump 'probably' mentioned Biden on Ukraine call Pompeo, House chairmen clash in impeachment fight MORE said on Wednesday there was "zero, zero, zero evidence" behind President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge halts California law targeting Trump tax returns Trump agriculture chief: No guarantee small farms can survive Harris presses Twitter to 'do something' over Trump's 'coup' tweet MORE's allegations regarding the 2020 candidate's behavior with Ukraine.

Trump is claiming Biden used his influence as vice president to push Ukraine to fire a senior prosecutor who at one point had investigated an energy company where his son, Hunter, had served as a board member.

"There is zero, zero, zero evidence of any assertion being made," Biden said at the 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas.

"Look, the issue is this President of the United States engaged in something apparently that is close to, well, engage in activity which at minimum gives, a lot of running room for the Russian and Ukraine and I think we should just focus on he's the issue," he continued. "Nobody has ever asserted that I did anything wrong except he and what’s that fella’s name, Rudy ‘Hudy’... Giuliani. That’s it."

Trump has stepped up his attacks on Biden over the past week, releasing an ad on Friday that zeroes in on the allegations.

Biden has said the Obama administration advocated for the prosecutor's removal because they believed he was not doing enough to combat corruption in Ukraine.

Trump and Republicans are on the defensive after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls on Republicans to vote out Democratic Louisiana governor amid GOP infighting GOP uneasy with Giuliani Pelosi's prescription drug 'negotiations' would harm Americans and benefit China, Russia MORE (D-Calif.) announced last week that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry amid allegations from a whistleblower that Trump sought to persuade Ukraine to investigate Biden.