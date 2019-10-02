Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE (I-Vt.) used his medical procedure Tuesday to push his "Medicare for All" plan.

A day after having surgery, the 78-year-old presidential candidate tweeted, "Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover."

"None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us," Sanders continued. "And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!"

Sanders had two stents placed to clear an arterial blockage after he complained of chest pain at a campaign event Tuesday. While Sanders tweeted Wednesday, his senior adviser Jeff Weaver said campaign events would be canceled "until further notice."

Sanders has long been an advocate for single-payer health care.

According to Sanders's campaign website, the single-payer plan would not only give health care to the roughly 30 million Americans who currently don't have it, but it would also reportedly slash drug prices in half.