Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All'

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden, Warren in dead heat in New Hampshire: poll Trump campaign, RNC raise staggering 5 million in third quarter Biden has 20-point lead in South Carolina primary: poll MORE (I-Vt.) used his medical procedure Tuesday to push his "Medicare for All" plan.
A day after having surgery, the 78-year-old presidential candidate tweeted, "Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover."
Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019
None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!