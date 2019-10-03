Biden to Trump: 'I'm not going anywhere'

White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Top Pence adviser was on Trump-Zelensky phone call at center of whistleblower complaint: report MORE on Wednesday hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions says he still supports Trump despite ouster as AG House Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report MORE at a rally in Nevada, telling his supporters he’s “not going anywhere” in a fiery rebuke of Trump’s attacks on his dealings with Ukraine.

“Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me: I’m not going anywhere,” Biden, a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic primary, told a crowd in Reno, Nevada. “You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get.”

The comments marked a forceful pushback against Trump’s claims that Biden abused his power when he was vice president by lobbying Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor who was investigating a natural gas company on whose board his son, Hunter, sat.

Biden has said he wanted the prosecutor fired for insufficient efforts to tackle corruption and no evidence has emerged to suggest he acted to benefit his son.

While Trump and some conservative allies on Capitol Hill have continued to repeat the president's allegations, it is Trump's own dealings with Ukraine that have led to an impeachment inquiry in the House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Overnight Health Care: Judge rules supervised drug injection sites are legal | Is a drug pricing deal still possible? | Walmart latest retailer to pull Zantac from shelves McCarthy shares 'Stranger Things' parody video criticizing impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) last week opened a formal impeachment investigation into Trump after it was revealed in a July phone call that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Giuliani says some documents turned over by State watchdog came from him MORE, his personal attorney, and Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrGraham sends letter asking countries to cooperate with Barr probe into Russia investigation Giuliani dodges questions on attorney-client relationship with Trump Pelosi: Barr, Pompeo, Giuliani are Trump's 'henchmen' who have 'gone rogue' MORE to open an inquiry into the former vice president.

A declassified copy of a whistleblower complaint regarding the call said that a future phone call or meeting between the two presidents “would depend on whether Zelensky showed willingness to ‘play ball,’ ” and that “multiple White House officials with direct knowledge” of the call were alarmed that Trump appeared to be using his office for his personal political gain and sought to bury the transcript of the conversation.

Biden panned Trump at the Wednesday rally, saying he’s abusing his power because he’s “afraid” he’ll lose reelection in 2020.

“He did it because like every bully in history, he’s afraid,” Biden said. “He’s afraid of just how badly I would beat him next November.”

“It’s not about Donald Trump’s antics. It’s about what has brought Donald Trump and the nation to this sobering moment in our history — and to the choice facing us in 2020,” Biden added. “What has brought us here is simply this: the abuse of power. The abuse of power is the defining characteristic of the Trump presidency.”

Biden has sought throughout his campaign to focus his ire on Trump in an attempt to cast himself as the crowded 2020 Democratic field’s best chance to beat the president in a general election.

The former vice president, however, is facing a surging challenge from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum On The Money: Trump blames impeachment inquiry for stock market drop | Trump to hit EU with new tariffs after WTO ruling | Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE (D-Mass.), who has recently leapfrogged him in a handful of polls.