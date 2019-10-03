Joe Lieberman's son running for Senate in Georgia

The first Democrat to announce his campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat in Georgia hopes to follow in the footsteps of a father who spent a quarter-century in the upper chamber.

Matt Lieberman, a small business owner in Cobb County, Ga., and the son of former Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.), said Thursday he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonPoll: Majority of independent voters want GOP to retain control of Senate in 2020 Embracing President Mike Pence might be GOP's best play The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems MORE (R).

“I am running because I am fed up with the do-nothing politicians who care more about getting re-elected than governing,” Lieberman said in a statement announcing his campaign. “The people of Georgia deserve representatives that will fight the NRA, stand up for reproductive rights, and support policies to ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care.”

It will be Lieberman's first run for political office. He moved to Atlanta five years after his father was Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreImpeachment threatens to drown out everything Katie Pavlich: The frauds of the climate change movement David Webb: Environmental capitalism versus climate strike MORE’s vice presidential running mate.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Matt Lieberman said his father would be a part of his campaign — whether in a formal or informal way.

“Whether you agreed with him or disagreed with him, everyone respected the integrity he had in public life,” the younger Lieberman said of his father. “If people were fans of my dad, maybe they’ll give me an extra hearing. And for people who aren’t fans, I want them to remember we’re different people and to hear me out as well. I’m confident they will. That’s all I can ask for.”

Lieberman is the first Democrat to enter the race to succeed Isakson, who cited health problems in announcing he would step down at the end of the year. He would have to run against a senator appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in next year’s elections.

About 500 people have filed applications to fill Isakson’s seat, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceThe Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — More than 800 cases of vaping illnesses reported to CDC | House panel asks e-cigarette companies to stop advertising | Senate Dems to force vote on Trump health care rule Price throws name in ring for Georgia Senate appointment MORE, Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGOP rep: Pelosi would allow floor vote if this were a 'true' impeachment inquiry Price throws name in ring for Georgia Senate appointment Gaetz: Some lawmakers reviewed transcript at White House MORE (R), former Rep. Paul Broun Paul Collins BrounCalifornia lawmaker's chief of staff resigns after indictment Republican candidates run against ghost of John Boehner The Trail 2016: Let’s have another debate! MORE (R), state House Speaker pro tem Jan Jones (R), and Jackie Gingrich Cushman, the daughter of the former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE.

Lieberman told the Journal-Constitution that he had considered jumping into the race against Sen. David Perdue (R), who is up for re-election next year as well.

At least eight Democrats have already entered that race, including Jon Ossoff, the Democrat who narrowly lost a special election to replace Price in Congress in 2017.