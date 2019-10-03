Pelosi: 'The reelection of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Overnight Health Care: Judge rules supervised drug injection sites are legal | Is a drug pricing deal still possible? | Walmart latest retailer to pull Zantac from shelves McCarthy shares 'Stranger Things' parody video criticizing impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) said if President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions says he still supports Trump despite ouster as AG House Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report MORE is reelected, the damage could be "irreparable."

"The reelection of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States," Pelosi said in an interview with ABC Wednesday.

"The reelection of @realDonaldTrump would do irreparable damage to the United States."



-- @SpeakerPelosi on what is at stake for the country in 2020https://t.co/3U3hl4OAWd pic.twitter.com/p5xL9GZzrw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2019

The House speaker told ABC that two terms of the Trump presidency could be too much for the country.

"We have some serious repair and healing to do in our country for what he's done so far," she said. "I'm not sure that two terms it might be irreparable."

Pelosi also said in the interview that Trump is "scared" of the impeachment inquiry she launched.

The inquiry began after reports that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to "look into" his potential political opponent former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that if the White House tries to "stonewall" the impeachment inquiry, it would be considered an obstruction of justice.