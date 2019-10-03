Warren, Biden and Sanders locked in three way tie in California poll

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum On The Money: Trump blames impeachment inquiry for stock market drop | Trump to hit EU with new tariffs after WTO ruling | Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Sanders heart procedures shines spotlight on age of top Democrats Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Top Pence adviser was on Trump-Zelensky phone call at center of whistleblower complaint: report MORE are locked in a three-way tie in the California Democratic Primary, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Public Policy Institute of California's (PPIC) survey found Warren as the top choice of 23 percent of likely voters in the Democratic Primary, followed by Biden at 22 percent support and Sanders at 21 percent support.

It is a statistical tie as all three candidates fall within the margin of error.

California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump Krystal Ball on Yang's fundraising haul: 'Even a random man has a shot at the Oval Office' MORE (D) received the next highest support at 8 percent, just ahead of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum O'Rourke hits Buttigieg over not supporting mandatory gun buybacks: 'It's time to lead' 12 candidates qualify for October Democratic debate MORE (D) at 6 percent support.

Harris's fourth-place finish shows the lawmaker struggling to gain traction within her home state, a concerning result for her campaign given that no recent White House hopeful who lost their home state in a primary has gone on to win their party’s nomination.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Krystal Ball on Yang's fundraising haul: 'Even a random man has a shot at the Oval Office' 12 candidates qualify for October Democratic debate MORE was the top choice for 3 percent of those surveyed, while no other candidate cleared 2 percent.

Eleven of the candidates who qualified for the October debate were listed as options to respondents. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump Warren says Trump should not be banned from Twitter Joaquin Castro volunteers to play his brother on 'SNL' MORE (D-Hawaii) had not yet qualified at the time of the survey.

Support remains fluid in the race, as 53 percent of respondents said they would consider supporting another candidate for the Democratic nomination.

“Many Democratic-leaning voters are open to switching allegiances at this early stage of the presidential primary season, and most see the debates as important for choosing a candidate,” PPIC president Mark Baldassare said in a statement.

California is more important in this nominating cycle than in previous ones because of an accelerated primary schedule that has the largest state in the nation going to the polls on Super Tuesday, when voters in a dozen states will cast their ballots for the Democratic nomination.

PPIC surveyed 692 likely Democratic primary voters between Sept. 16-25 using a mix of cellphone and landline calls. The margin of error for the sample is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.