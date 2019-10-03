Biden campaign launches $6M ad effort in early states

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Top Pence adviser was on Trump-Zelensky phone call at center of whistleblower complaint: report MORE’s White House campaign announced a $6 million media effort on broadcast and digital channels across all four early primary and caucus states.

The campaign said in a press release it will dedicate its resources to prime-time advertising on traditional television airwaves and digital platforms such as YouTube, Hulu and news- and sports-streaming services. The ads will air in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and will “drive Vice President Biden’s core messages, mobilize supporters and volunteers, and build the campaign’s grassroots fundraising operation.”

“We know that Vice President Biden’s campaign pillars like protecting and building on Obamacare and restoring the soul of the nation are resonating in communities across America, which is why we are making significant investments to ensure early state voters see these messages,” said campaign manager Greg Schultz.

“We are not only going to reach them through traditional TV ads, but through dynamic paid media campaigns that will reach voters on their televisions, phones, laptops, and more.”

Biden’s campaign has already been running a high six-figure paid media campaign across Iowa with ads highlighting President Trump’s character and Biden’s commitment to expanding the Affordable Care Act.

Thursday’s announcement comes as Biden works to head off a growing challenge from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum On The Money: Trump blames impeachment inquiry for stock market drop | Trump to hit EU with new tariffs after WTO ruling | Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE (D-Mass.). While the former vice president still sits atop most national and statewide primary polls, Warren has jumped ahead of him in a handful of surveys, including some in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts senator last month launched an eight-figure TV and digital ad buy in the same four states Biden is targeting, a campaign that will underscore fighting corruption in Washington, a central theme to her White House bid.

Warren’s campaign has also announced plans to expand its resources on the ground, including hiring new state directors and organizers in states with competitive state and congressional races.

The expenditures indicated that Warren’s fundraising, which shot up after a sluggish start, have continued to rise along with her poll numbers. Both Biden and Warren have yet to announce their fundraising hauls for the third quarter of 2019.

The Real Clear Politics polling index shows Biden leading Warren by an average of just 2.2 points.