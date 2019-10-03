Poll: Top 2020 Democrats lead Trump and Pence in Ohio

The top three Democratic White House contenders all lead President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions says he still supports Trump despite ouster as AG House Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report MORE in Ohio, according to a new Emerson College poll released Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Top Pence adviser was on Trump-Zelensky phone call at center of whistleblower complaint: report MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Sanders heart procedures shines spotlight on age of top Democrats Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All' MORE (I-Vt.) have 6-point leads over Trump (53 percent to 47 percent). Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum On The Money: Trump blames impeachment inquiry for stock market drop | Trump to hit EU with new tariffs after WTO ruling | Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE (D-Mass.) leads Trump by 4 points (52 percent to 48 percent) among the Ohio registered voters surveyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

When polling for match-ups with Vice President Pence, Biden leads 54 percent to 46 percent while Sanders and Warren both lead 51 percent to 49 percent.

“At this point, it does not appear that the impeachment issue would significantly impact a Trump candidacy as his numbers are comparable with Pence in the head to head matchups,” Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling, said.

Biden, Sanders and Warren, who are consistently polling in the top three in most national and state-level primary surveys, are buoyed by an underwater approval rating for Trump. Forty-three percent of respondents approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 51 percent disapprove.

Democrats hope to win back Ohio, a historical swing state that Trump won by about 8 points in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGiuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report California political donor indicted for 2 overdose deaths at his home Sanders heart procedures shines spotlight on age of top Democrats MORE. Trump overperformed in the industrial Rust Belt in that cycle, also flipping Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democrats have indicated that they will pay extra attention to that region in the 2020 election, already scheduling their nominating conference to take place in Milwaukee.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 837 registered Ohio voters from Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.