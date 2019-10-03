Poll: Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Democratic field in Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Top Pence adviser was on Trump-Zelensky phone call at center of whistleblower complaint: report MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Sanders heart procedures shines spotlight on age of top Democrats Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All' MORE (I-Vt.) lead the Democratic primary field in swing-state Ohio, according to a poll released Thursday.

A survey from Emerson Polling of registered voters found that Biden leads the pack with support from 29 percent of respondents, while Sanders follows closely behind with 27 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has battled Sanders for second place in recent weeks, trailed the Vermont senator by 6 percentage points, registering support from 21 percent of voters.

No other candidate broke into double-digit support in the poll, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) coming in fourth place with support from 7 percent of polled voters. Several candidates including author Marianne Williamson and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) failed to break 1 percent support in the poll.

The primary question was asked of 353 registered Ohio voters between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.

The poll also asked Ohio voters about impeachment, finding that 47 percent of voters currently support the impeachment of President Trump while 43 percent oppose such a measure. Ten percent of voters were undecided on the issue.

Overall, Emerson Polling contacted 837 registered Ohio voters between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, and has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.