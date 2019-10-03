Warren's campaign team sends dinner, cookies to Sanders staffers after heart procedure

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum On The Money: Trump blames impeachment inquiry for stock market drop | Trump to hit EU with new tariffs after WTO ruling | Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE’s (D-Mass.) campaign team sent dinner and cookies to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Sanders heart procedures shines spotlight on age of top Democrats Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All' MORE (I-Vt.) presidential campaign staffers following reports of a heart procedure he underwent.

Mike Casca, a communications adviser for Sanders’s campaign, tweeted thanks to Warren’s campaign team on Wednesday for the gesture.

“Big thank you to @TeamWarren for sending dinner to our dc headquarters. the team is very grateful (and started with the cookies first),” he tweeted.

Sanders’s campaign announced Tuesday that the 78-year-old underwent a heart procedure after he was found to have arterial blockage. His campaign said the senator had two stents inserted and has since been hospitalized.

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser on the Sanders campaign, said in a statement on Wednesday that the senator would be canceling campaign events and appearances over the next few days while he recovers.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits," Weaver said on Wednesday. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Warren was one of a handful of Sanders’s competitors and others on Capitol Hill who wished the senator a speedy recovery after the procedure.

"Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders,” Warren tweeted Wednesday.

“I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon,” she added.