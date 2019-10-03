Williamson says her campaign raised $3 million in third quarter

Democratic presidential contender and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson calls for impeachment inquiry Gabbard qualifies for fourth presidential debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE said Thursday that her campaign raised $3 million in the third fundraising quarter, topping her second-quarter haul.

"We made about $3 million," Williamson said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

The Yahoo Finance interview was thorough and fair today. Many thanks to the people there. https://t.co/I8OPlTK4uW — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 3, 2019

Williamson's campaign raked in $1.5 million during the second quarter.

News of Williamson's fundraising total comes as other candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) announced their campaigns raised $25.3 million and $19.2 million in the third quarter, respectively.

Businessman Andrew Yang brought in $10 million, while Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) raised $6 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have yet to announce their third-quarter fundraising.

Williamson appeared to acknowledge her total was on the smaller side, but said it speaks to the support her long-shot candidacy has garnered.

"It's so obscene, the part that money plays on our political system," she said. "Most of us live in a universe where $3 million is like a big deal. In presidential fundraising, it's like she just squeaked by."

"But 3 million dollars definitely says there are a lot of people out there saying you still and you keep going, and I appreciate that so much," she added.

Williamson has garnered attention due to her unconventional campaign style. She earned the title of most searched for candidate during the second Democratic debate in July after her comments about reparations, poverty and "dark psychic forces" drew rounds of applause from the debate-hall audience.

However, Williamson has since lagged in the polls and did not qualify for the September and October debates.