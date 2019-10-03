Harris to join striking McDonald's workers in South Carolina

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump Krystal Ball on Yang's fundraising haul: 'Even a random man has a shot at the Oval Office' MORE (D-Calif.) will join striking McDonald's workers in South Carolina on Saturday in support of higher wages and the right to unionize.

A press release from Fight for $15 and a Union announced Thursday that Harris would join workers outside the Blue Jamboree in Charleston before meeting privately with the workers after the event.

"I have fought with organized labor throughout my career and I'm proud to stand in solidarity with workers in South Carolina and across the country,” Harris said in a statement accompanying the press release.

“Unions built the middle class but here in the Palmetto State they are being denied the right to organize for the wages and benefits they deserve. We need a leader and president who will be the Organizer in Chief and stand with unions and working people — I have been that leader and will be that president," she added.

Harris is a former McDonald's worker herself.

Other Democratic candidates for president including Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have joined striking workers.

Also slated to make an appearance at the strike is Bernie 2020 co-chairwoman Nina Turner, according to the release.