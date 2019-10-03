Warren trolls right-wing conspiracy theorist

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum On The Money: Trump blames impeachment inquiry for stock market drop | Trump to hit EU with new tariffs after WTO ruling | Warren outlines tax on federal lobbying Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against 'deepfakes' | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE (D-Mass.) hit back at right-wing conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl on Thursday after he accused of her infidelity.

Wohl held a press conference on Thursday where he accused Warren of infidelity. The event included a picture of Warren, with the caption "Cougar?"

Warren, in turn, promoted her stance on low-cost college education, citing her alma mater, whose mascot happens to be a cougar.

"It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it," Warren tweeted.

Warren received widespread praise for the comeback on Twitter.

Wohl was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this year after spreading a number of outlandish conspiracy theories.