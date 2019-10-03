Sanders after Trump calls Ocasio-Cortez a 'wack job': It will be 'a real pleasure defeating you'

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum Sanders heart procedures shines spotlight on age of top Democrats Sanders uses health scare to promote 'Medicare for All' MORE (I-Vt.) came to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez wishes Sanders speedy recovery: 'Rest up, friend' Trump campaign releases ad accusing Democrats of carrying out a 'coup' Jeffress denies predicting 'actual civil war' over Trump impeachment MORE's defense on Thursday night after President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions says he still supports Trump despite ouster as AG House Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report MORE called the New York Democrat a "wack job" on Twitter.

"It's going to be a real pleasure defeating you," Sanders tweeted in response to Trump's post.

It's going to be a real pleasure defeating you. https://t.co/L8TGcUYy4G — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also responded to Trump's tweet, writing "better than being a criminal who betrays our country," an apparent reference to his call asking Ukraine's president to investigate leading Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Republicans voice concerns about White House's impeachment messaging Giuliani consulted with Manafort on Ukraine info: report Top Pence adviser was on Trump-Zelensky phone call at center of whistleblower complaint: report MORE.

Trump made his comment after a woman attending an Ocasio-Cortez town hall said that the lawmaker's support of the Green New Deal was not enough and that she should campaign on "eating babies."

The progressive Democrat tweeted about the woman, saying, "I was concerned there was a woman in crisis & want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately."

"This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have been close allies, and two have worked together on a few pieces of legislation.

Sanders and Biden are among more than a dozen people competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.