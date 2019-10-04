Yang calls out CNN, MSNBC for leaving him off of fundraising graphics

By Marina Pitofsky - 10/04/19 08:26 AM EDT
 
Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew YangAndrew YangBiden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg Williamson says her campaign raised million in third quarter Saagar Enjeti: Andrew Yang 'getting awfully close to the center of the stage' MORE called out CNN and MSNBC for not including him in a graphic about White House hopefuls’ third-quarter fundraising totals.

“Maybe next time we should raise $20 million #YangGang,” Yang tweeted Thursday, sharing a graphic from CNN that included the fundraising totals from Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSanders after Trump calls Ocasio-Cortez a 'wack job': It will be 'a real pleasure defeating you' Biden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg Five takeaways from Warren's sweeping labor proposal MORE (I-Vt); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg Williamson says her campaign raised million in third quarter Saagar Enjeti: Andrew Yang 'getting awfully close to the center of the stage' MORE (D); former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine Sasse breaks with Trump's call for probe: 'Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth' MORE (D), Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisBiden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg Democratic strategist dismisses Harris's 'silly' push for Twitter to ban Trump Hillicon Valley: Barr targets Facebook's encryption plans | Social media platforms dragged into 2020 fight | EU court says Facebook can be ordered to remove content | FBI warns of 'high-impact' ransomware attacks MORE (D-CA) and Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerBiden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg We are facing a conservation crisis – it's time to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund Williamson says her campaign raised million in third quarter MORE (D-N.J.) alongside their third-quarter fundraising totals. 

 

The graphic shows the totals for the candidates, ranging from Sanders’ $25.3 million for the third quarter to Booker’s $6 million. However, Yang, who does not appear in the graphic, raised $10 million in the third quarter, according to his campaign. That number would put him ahead of Booker and just behind Harris. 

CNN was not the only news outlet Yang accused of leaving him out. He also tweeted an MSNBC graph showing Sanders’, Buttigieg’s Harris’s and Booker’s fundraising hauls.

“I’m pretty sure I should be on this graphic,” Yang tweeted.

 

The #YangGang, as Yang’s supporters call themselves, and other Twitter users were quick to respond to the businessman’s tweets.

 

Yang showed one of the sharpest spikes between second and third-quarter fundraising. Between April and June of 2019, he raised roughly $2.8 million, according to federal filings.

MSNBC responded to Yang's tweet that the graphic aired before Yang released his third-quarter fundraising totals.

 

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

Updated at 10:05 a.m.

