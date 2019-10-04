McConnell vows to block Trump impeachment in fundraising pitch

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHow the impeachment process works Pelosi, Trump may reach trade deal despite impeachment 2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum MORE's (R-Ky.) reelection campaign is seizing on the fight over impeachment, pledging in Facebook ads that he will lead Republican efforts to stop President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings READ: Trump officials' texts discussing Ukraine House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine MORE from being removed from office.
"Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump White House dares Pelosi to hold impeachment inquiry vote: report Overnight Health Care: Trump attacks 'Medicare for All' in Florida | Lawsuit from separated children, families seeks damages | Cases of vaping-related illness top 1,000 Pence slated to visit Iowa next week to pitch North America trade deal MORE's in the clutches of a left wing mob. They finally convinced her to impeach the president. All of you know your Constitution, the way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader," McConnell says in an ad that began running on Thursday.
"But I need your help. Please contribute before the deadline," McConnell continues in the ad.
McConnell's campaign, according to Facebook's ad library, began running the digital ads with the video on Sept. 27, three days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) formally announced that House Democrats would launch an impeachment inquiry.In one caption for an ad that has run since Sept. 30, McConnell's team argues that a "conservative Senate Majority is the ONLY thing stopping Nancy Pelosi from impeaching President Trump. Donate & help us keep it."
The decision, which followed months of pressure from progressives, came following reports of a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump urged the Ukranian government to investigate former Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
McConnell, who has tied himself closely to Trump as he runs for reelection in the deeply red state, doesn't address the allegations surrounding the president's communication with Ukraine in the roughly 17 second video.
The GOP leader, along with most of his caucus, have remained silent despite the growing scrutiny on the president this week.
Each of the digital ads includes the same video message from McConnell. But the campaign shifted their messaging as part of a digital ad that went up on Thursday to also knock House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine Sasse breaks with Trump's call for probe: 'Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth' MORE (D-Calif.).
"Few issues energize conservative voters like liberal overreach and the Democrats latest outrageous attempt to impeach President Trump has activated our base to new heights," Kevin Golden, McConnell's campaign manager, said in a statement.
According to Facebook data, McConnell's campaign has spent $61,677 on ads between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.
McConnell said during a CNBC interview earlier this week that he would have "no choice" but to bring up impeachment if the House sends over articles.
"Well under the Senate rules we're required to take it up if the House does go down that path and we'll follow the Senate rules," McConnell said during an interview with CNBC.
But McConnell and Republicans are hinting that a trial could be short lived. A GOP Senate leadership noted in a memo to reporters that trying to dismiss the articles of impeachment would be allowed under the Senate's impeachment rules.
McConnell is facing a handful of Democrats looking to challenge him in 2020, including Marine veteran Amy McGrath.
His seat is rated as "likely Republican" by The Cook Political Report.