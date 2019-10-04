McConnell vows to block Trump impeachment in fundraising pitch

Senate Majority Leader's (R-Ky.) reelection campaign is seizing on the fight over impeachment, pledging in Facebook ads that he will lead Republican efforts to stopfrom being removed from office.

's in the clutches of a left wing mob. They finally convinced her to impeach the president. All of you know your Constitution, the way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader," McConnell says in an ad that began running on Thursday.

"But I need your help. Please contribute before the deadline," McConnell continues in the ad.

The decision, which followed months of pressure from progressives, came following reports of a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump urged the Ukranian government to investigate former Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

McConnell, who has tied himself closely to Trump as he runs for reelection in the deeply red state, doesn't address the allegations surrounding the president's communication with Ukraine in the roughly 17 second video.

The GOP leader, along with most of his caucus, have remained silent despite the growing scrutiny on the president this week.