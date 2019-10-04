Former UN envoy Samantha Power doesn't rule out run for Warren's Senate seat

Samantha Power Samantha Jane PowerWe've lost sight of the real scandal Congress should defy Dan Coats' last request on phone surveillance Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Friday that she would not rule out a possible run for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls for transcript of Trump's call with Chinese leader to be released Trump mentioned Biden, Warren in June call with Chinese president: report Biden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg MORE’s (D-Mass.) seat should Warren win the White House in 2020.

Asked during an event to promote her new memoir “The Education of an Idealist” whether a Senate run could be in her future, Power appeared to leave the door open.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to rule anything out,” Power, who served as former President Obama’s U.N. envoy from 2013 until 2017, said at the Providence, R.I., event, The Boston Globe reported.

It’s unclear how seriously Power is considering the possibility. She added that she “wouldn’t rule out managing the Red Sox” either.

Power said that she was still interested in public service, but insisted that she was currently focused on promoting her new book and spending time with her children.

“I’m really, really focused on what I’m doing now,” Power said, according to the Globe. “And I have two small kids who I am making up for lost time with.”

Since leaving the Obama administration in 2017, Power has taught at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Law School, where Warren herself was once a professor.

Warren's standing in the Democratic presidential primary contest has surged in recent months, with several recent national and early-state polls showing her pulling ahead of the field's longtime front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Massachusetts senator announced on Friday that she raised $24.6 million in the third quarter of the year, putting her near the top of the pack in terms of fundraising. Only one other candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), raised more than her in that time frame.