Booker calls on TV stations to not air Trump ad attacking Biden over Ukraine

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden raises .2 million in third quarter, trailing Sanders and Buttigieg We are facing a conservation crisis – it's time to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund Williamson says her campaign raised million in third quarter MORE's (D-N.J.) presidential campaign is calling on TV stations not to air a reelection ad from President Trump Donald John TrumpTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings READ: Trump officials' texts discussing Ukraine House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine MORE that attacks former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop US diplomat suggested he could 'quit' over Ukraine dealings House Democrats release Trump officials' text exchanges discussing Ukraine Sasse breaks with Trump's call for probe: 'Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth' MORE's role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, calling the spot "garbage."

“TV stations across the country, especially those reaching voters in the early states that will play a major role in selecting our nominee, should refuse to air these baseless ads meant to deceive voters," Booker's campaign manager Addisu Demissie said in a statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all have a responsibility to do the right thing and prevent Trump from defaming an honorable man and public servant with straight-up lies," Demissie continued. "I should hope that stations in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina join CNN in refusing to air this garbage.”

The ad features a narrator alleging Biden stopped an investigation into his son Hunter Biden's work at a Ukrainian energy company, and claims that Democrats are working to steal the election in 2020. Trump's calls for Kiev to investigate the matter — and his alleged withholding of hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid as leverage — are at the center of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

There is no evidence that Biden advocated for the prosecutor's removal as a means of protecting his son.

CNN has refused to air the ad, saying it "makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN.”

However, Fox News rejected a request from the Biden campaign not to air the ad on Friday, saying the network is "not in the business of censoring ads from candidates on either side of the aisle."