Warren campaign fires senior official after allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) campaign fired its national organizing director amid allegations of "inappropriate behavior," Politico reported, citing a statement from the candidate's team.

The campaign told Politico it terminated Rich McDaniel's employment after conducting an investigation into multiple complaints, without giving specifics.

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” campaign spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said in the statement to Politico.

“Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation," she continued. "Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward.”

The Hill has reached out to Warren's campaign for further comment.

McDaniel, who previously worked for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump asserts he has 'absolute right' to ask other countries for help probing corruption Energy Secretary Rick Perry expected to resign next month: report Trump officials drafted statement for Ukraine leader to pledge desired probes: report MORE's 2016 campaign and Sen. Doug Jones's (D-Ala.) 2017 campaign, confirmed his departure in a separate statement to Politico.

"I have tremendous respect for my colleagues despite any disagreements we may have had and believe departing at this time is in the best interest of both parties," he said. "I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values. If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well."

The news outlet reported that the investigation was carried out by the firm KK Advising, and was led by attorney Kate Kimpel.